Clarksville Police arrest Vehicle Burglar Travis Moore, charged with Aggravated Assault

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that on Sunday, June 12th, 2022 at approximately 1:30am, a Clarksville citizen called 911 and reported that a black male wearing green pants, a black hoodie, a mask, and medical gloves was attempting to break into cars in the 200 block of King Road.

When CPD officers arrived in the area they saw the suspect and immediately identified themself as police officers and for him to stop. The black male, 20-year-old Travis Lamar Moore of Clarksville, took off running and officers gave chase.

A patrol sergeant was arriving on the scene from another direction, located Moore, and also confronted him. While running from the police, Moore pulled a handgun and pointed it at the sergeant but then lost control of the firearm and dropped it.

Moore was quickly arrested without further incident and no one was injured. Moore has been charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, attempted vehicle burglary, evading arrest, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

In this case, the suspect armed himself before his criminal behavior of attempting to commit vehicle burglaries in the middle of the night.

However, this has not always been the case, the number of unsecured firearms taken from unlocked vehicles is troubling and concerning. This is enabling individuals with no regard for the law a quick and easy method of obtaining firearms.

There has been video footage of individuals “car hopping” while armed. In this case in particular, within a split second, it could have easily developed into a deadly encounter between a young man and law enforcement.

We do not recommend confronting these individuals yourself. We do encourage the citizens of Clarksville to be vigilant and if they notice any suspicious activity they are asked to call “911” and report it to the police immediately. The CPD would like to reiterate, “Lock your vehicles, secure your valuables and take your keys with you, Park Smart!”

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Steinlage, 931.648.0656, ext. 5472.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.