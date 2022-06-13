86.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, June 13, 2022
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Bridge Beams schedule to be moved today

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the construction company is scheduled to deliver three large and very long bridge beams to the construction site on Highway 48/13 today, Monday, June 13th, 2022.

The expected arrival of these beams is between 11:00am -1:00pm and will cause some traffic to be delayed.

Similar to the delivery of beams last week, they will be coming from the Dover area so the route will be from Dover Road to Providence Boulevard, right on Providence Boulevard and right on Riverside Drive, and eventually right onto Highway 48/13.
 
CPD Traffic units will be escorting these trucks and when they arrive at the intersections of Providence Boulevard and Riverside Drive and Riverside Drive and Highway 48/13, they estimate the intersections will be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes.
 
CPD recommends the public take alternate routes during this timeframe.

