President Joe Biden releases statement on Bipartisan Vote to Advance Gun Safety Legislation

Washington, D.C. – When I made the heartbreaking visit to families in Newtown nearly ten years ago, I promised them then that we would take action to help keep our kids safe in the classroom.



It’s taken a decade, because for too long Congress has failed to make meaningful progress on gun safety reform. Our country has endured too many tragedies since then, most recently with the horrific shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.



When I traveled to Uvalde last month, I heard a clear message from families there: do something. Since then, I’ve carried their message forward – enough is enough, this time we have to do something.



Today, with the bipartisan cloture vote in the Senate, I am glad to see Congress has moved significantly closer to finally doing something – passing bipartisan legislation that will help protect Americans.



Our kids in schools and our communities will be safer because of this legislation. I call on Congress to finish the job and get this bill to my desk.