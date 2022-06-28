78.5 F
TBI issues Blue Alert for BJ Brown

By News Staff
BJ Brown
BJ Brown

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Blue Alert for 32-year-old BJ Brown.

Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Department and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Brown was last seen Tuesday morning near a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 13 N in Erin.

BJ Brown has black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5’6” and weighs 152 pounds.

If you have any info about BJ Brown’s whereabouts, please call 1.800.TBI.FIND.

