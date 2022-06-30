Nashville Sounds late rally falls short against Indianapolis Indians, 4-3

Nashville, TN – The three runs scored by the Indianapolis Indians in the first inning proved to be enough in a 4-3 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Kevin Newman started the game with a base hit off Nashville starter Dylan File. Ben Gamel followed and was hit by a pitch, and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out. After File struck out Jake Marisnick for the first out, Cal Mitchell laced a double into the gap in left-center. The ball was bobbled by Abraham Almonte and all three runners scored to make it 3-0.

Nashville battled back and pulled within a run in the third. Weston Wilson started the rally with a single and stolen base. After an infield single by Pablo Reyes, Wilson came around to score on Brice Turang’s line drive into right field. Two batters later, David Dahl delivered a run-scoring base hit to trim the deficit to 3-2.



Following the shaky first inning, File settled in nicely and ended up throwing 5 1/3 innings. He retired 10 straight Indianapolis batters at one point in his outing. He walked a pair and struck out five in the loss.



Indianapolis added an important insurance run in the seventh to extend their lead to 4-2.



In the bottom of the ninth, Dahl led off with a single up the middle and moved to second on a ground out. With two outs, Mario Feliciano hit a bouncer to third that was thrown away by Rodolfo Castro. The E-5 scored Dahl and extended the game. The Indians summoned John O’Reilly from the bullpen who got Wilson to ground out to end the game.



Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (4-3, 3.18) starts for Nashville against right-hander Mike Burrows (0-0, 3.68) starts for Indianapolis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Weston Wilson (8) and Garrett Whitley (6) recorded stolen bases for the second straight game.

Connor Sazdeck (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) lowered his ERA to 1.07 (25.1 IP/3 ER) on the season.

Pablo Reyes (2-for-4, R, K) had his 11th multi-hit game of the year with Nashville and David Dahl (2-for-4, R, RBI) registered his 18th.

The Sounds finished the month of June with an 11-15 record.

