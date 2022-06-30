94.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Clarksville Police Department, Montgomery Count Sheriff’s Office to take part in 2022 Operation Dry Water

Clarksville Police Boat

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to remind everyone to be safe this Independence Day weekend. Law enforcement agencies across the United States will be cracking down on boating under the influence (BUI) as part of “Operation Dry Water” between July 2nd-4th, 2022.

The Clarksville Police Department along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will have crews on the water.

They will focus their efforts on detecting impaired boaters, removing them from our waterways, and educating the public about the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
 
We want everyone to enjoy the 4th of July / (Independence Day Weekend) by being safe and responsible wherever they may be celebrating.
 
According to U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics 2020, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 18% of deaths.
 
Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher is illegal in Tennessee, the same as operating a motor vehicle. Penalties may include fines, jail, boat impoundment, and losing boat driving privileges.
 
Have a Safe and Happy Independence Day / 4th of July Weekend!

