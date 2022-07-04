Clarksville Police Department indemnifies Ringgold Road Homicide Victim

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on Ringgold Road as 39-year-old Steven Rhinehart of Clarksville and his next of kin has been notified.

This is still an active investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Carlton, 931-648-0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.