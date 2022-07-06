Clarksville Police Department announces Schedule for Moving Bridge Beams

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, July 7th, and Friday, July 8th, 2022, a construction company is scheduled to deliver several more very large and very long bridge beams to the construction site on Highway 48/13.

The expected arrival of these beams is between 11:00pm -1:00pm each day and will cause some traffic to be delayed. The tentative plan is to bring 4 spans on Thursday, 3 spans on Friday, and 4 more on Saturday.

The beams will be coming from the Dover area so the route will be from Dover Road to Providence Boulevard, right on Providence Boulevard and right on Riverside Drive, and eventually right onto Highway 48/13.

CPD Traffic units will be escorting these trucks and when they arrive at the intersections of Providence Boulevard and Riverside Drive and Riverside Drive and Highway 48/13, they estimate the intersections will be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes.

CPD recommends the public take alternate routes during this timeframe.

An update will be provided on Thursday confirming the bridge beams will be delivered as scheduled.