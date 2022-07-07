Austin Peay State University Football to hold Govs Fest 2022

Clarksville, TN – It’s time to get the party started for the 2022 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football season!

Join the Govs football team on the Maynard Family Field at Fortera Stadium on July 30th at 4:00pm for an evening of fun and prizes!

Autographs from the APSU football team

Raffle prizes every 30 minutes

On-field games with a chance to win tickets to Nashville Predators games

Mingle with Austin Peay State University student-athletes, coaches, and staff

Food trucks

Face painting

and much more!

If you want to be a part of all the fun, RSVP and sign up for the on-field competitions at the link above!

For more information and updates on Govs Fest, follow along on Twitter (@GovsFB and @LetsGoPeay) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.