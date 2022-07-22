Vichy Laboratoires Recalls LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules Due to Laceration Hazard

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Vichy Laboratoires is recalling their LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules due to laceration hazard.

Product Information

Name of Product: Vichy Laboratoires LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules

Hazard: The glass packaging of the small, sealed vials (ampoules) can weaken over time and break when opened, posing a laceration hazard to fingers and hands.

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: July 21st, 2022

Units: About 206,200

Description: This recall involves Liftactiv Peptide-C Ampoules 1.8ml (10 pack) and Liftactiv Peptide-C Ampoules 1.8ml (30 pack) which are facial serums.

The serum is packaged in amber-colored glass ampoules with the following batch numbers: 54T61Q, 54T91Q, 54TD1Q, 54TD2Q, 54TN1Q, 54TN2Q, 54TN3Q, 54TO1Q, 54U11Q, 54U12Q, 54U21Q, 54U31Q, 54U32Q, 54U41S, 54U42S, 54U51S, 54U52S,54U53S,54U54S,54U61S, 54U72S, 54U91S, 54U62S, 54U92S, 54UD1S, 54UO1S, 54W11S, 54W12S, 54W13S, 54W21S.

The batch number is printed on the bottom or side of the pack.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Vichy USA Consumer Care for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 35 reports of injuries, including one injury involving a cut to a person’s hand requiring stitches.

Sold At: CVS, Walgreens, and Target stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and www.vichyusa.com from November 2019 through April 2022 for between $33 and $60.

Manufacturer(s): Cosmetique Active Internationale, of France

Distributor(s): Vichy Laboratoires LLC, of New York

Manufactured In: France

Recall number: 22-760

