87.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 1, 2022
HomeNews101st Airborne Division returns to Europe after 80 Years
News

101st Airborne Division returns to Europe after 80 Years

News Staff
By News Staff
Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinooks assigned to the 2nd and 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Air Cavalry Division, conduct an Air Assault demonstration on July 30th, 2022, at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinooks assigned to the 2nd and 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Air Cavalry Division, conduct an Air Assault demonstration on July 30th, 2022, at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne Division2nd Brigade Combat Team - StrikeRomania – The Headquarters, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 2nd Brigade Combat Team uncased their colors and conducted an Air Assault demonstration on July 30th, 2022, at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania.

The ceremony symbolizes the start of the division’s forward deployment in Europe in support of the U.S. Army V Corps’ mission to reinforce NATOs eastern flank and reassure partners across the European continent.

U.S. Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) march in formation led by Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, command sergeant major, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during an uncasing ceremony at Mihail Kog?lniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 30, 2022. The 101st Airborne Division is deployed as part of V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and in the European theater. (Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)
U.S. Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) march in formation led by Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, command sergeant major, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during an uncasing ceremony at Mihail Kog?lniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 30, 2022. The 101st Airborne Division is deployed as part of V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and in the European theater. (Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

After 80 years, the division returns to the European theater with nearly 2,400 Soldiers to reassure NATO allies and deter our adversaries.

“This ceremony and more importantly our deployment to Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia represents the ironclad commitment of the United States to our NATO Allies”, stated Maj. Gen. JP McGee the Commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “The return of the 101st Airborne Division to Europe represents something significant for us.”
 
In attendance was Nicolae Ciuca, the Prime Minister of Romania.
 
“After 25 years since the U.S. – Romania strategic partnership was signed, President Biden reiterated in Madrid the U.S. strong commitment towards the Black Sea security region,” stated Ciuca. “The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), a famous and elite U.S. military unit has the mission to reinforce NATOs eastern flank.”
 
After uncasing the colors, Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd and 3rd Battalion 227th Aviation Regiment and NATO partners demonstrated the capabilities of a combined arms air assault operation.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. JP McGee, right, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, left, uncase the division colors during a ceremony at Mihail Kog?lniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 30, 2022. The ceremony officially marked the arrival of the Screaming Eagles to the European theater in support of V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps, who oversee all rotational forces in Europe. (Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. JP McGee, right, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, left, uncase the division colors during a ceremony at Mihail Kog?lniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 30, 2022. The ceremony officially marked the arrival of the Screaming Eagles to the European theater in support of V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps, who oversee all rotational forces in Europe. (Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

“Exercises like this are great for us, not only do we get to pair with multinational forces, between the Romanians, the Canadian F-18’s, we get to all synchronize, and get on the same page,” remarked Chief Warrant Officer Two Christopher Dillon, a CH-47 maintenance test pilot assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Air Cavalry Division. “Our role for these operations is to really give maneuverability to the ground force.”


The air assault demonstration was an example of how unity amongst NATO partners and allies can translate into battlefield successes. Readiness and joint interoperability are paramount to the success of the U.S. and NATO allied nations while forward deployed throughout Europe.

“Dear Soldiers of the 101st Division, thank you for being here, I’m sure that together with the Romanian soldiers and those from the allied countries deployed here, you will accomplish your mission,” stated Ciuca. “Your presence is very welcome; we are stronger together.”

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Gingko Drive water outage
Next articleTennessee Gas Prices drop 15 cents
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online