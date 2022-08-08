89.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 8, 2022
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department seeks Volunteers for 33rd annual Riverfest Festival

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The 33rd annual Riverfest festival will be held on September 9th and 10th, 2022 at McGregor Park, and the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to be a part of the event.

All volunteers will receive a Riverfest volunteer t-shirt and a credit for community service.

Additionally, meals will be provided for those working any shift of 4 hours or more. Volunteer opportunities include drink booths, inflatables, boat races, and more.

Volunteer sign-ups are available for individuals or groups of any age or ability. Any group that wishes to volunteer will fill out one form on behalf of their group or organization.
 
For more detailed information about all these events, including links for registration, visit www.ClarksvilleRiverfest.com or email parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Previous articleCity of Clarksville sees Crime Rate drop in 2021, continuing a four-year trend
