Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department seeks Volunteers for 33rd annual Riverfest Festival

Clarksville, TN – The 33rd annual Riverfest festival will be held on September 9th and 10th, 2022 at McGregor Park, and the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to be a part of the event.

All volunteers will receive a Riverfest volunteer t-shirt and a credit for community service.

Additionally, meals will be provided for those working any shift of 4 hours or more. Volunteer opportunities include drink booths, inflatables, boat races, and more.

Volunteer sign-ups are available for individuals or groups of any age or ability. Any group that wishes to volunteer will fill out one form on behalf of their group or organization.



For more detailed information about all these events, including links for registration, visit www.ClarksvilleRiverfest.com or email parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

