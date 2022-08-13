79.7 F
101st Airborne Division Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Kollin Wade, Pfc. Jared Steinhorst

Pfc. Kollin Wade and Pfc. Jared Steinhorst with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Pfc. Kollin Wade and Pfc. Jared Steinhorst, both Infantryman assigned to the sniper section, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment “Strike Force, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted sniper training on August 9th, 2022, at Mielec, Poland.

101st Airborne Division units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our nation’s allies.

