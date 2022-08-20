Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies Detain Suspects Involved in Firing Gunshots on West Creek High School Campus

Montgomery County, TN – On August 19th, 2022 at about 9:10pm, during a football game on the West Creek High School Campus deputies observed some suspicious activity in the West Creek High parking lot.

Deputies observed a vehicle with an open trunk traveling above the posted speed. The deputies heard and saw gunshots fired.

Deputies radioed dispatch for assistance and responding patrol deputies stopped the observed suspect vehicle.

Multiple Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with the Clarksville Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the location, and now deputies have detained one adult and two juvenile suspects. No reports of injuries at this time.



Deputies have recovered bullet shell casings, a firearm, and seized at least one vehicle. Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson has sent members of the Criminal Investigation and Intel Division to the scene and they are now processing evidence and collecting witness statements.



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office regularly has additional deputies at school-sponsored sporting events like tonight’s football game. This is especially helpful when situations transpire or become aggravated and we are already on scene.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Riels at 931.648.0611 Ext. 13427 mwriels@mcgtn.net



This is a developing story and updates are to be provided as they become available.