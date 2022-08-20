Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 20th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the resurfacing of SR-236 from U.S. 41A (SR-12) (LM 0.00) to SR-48 (Trenton Road) (LM 6.82), including joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

Daily, 8:00am –3:30pm, There will be lane closures both EB and WB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

SR 13

Work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR 149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

U.S. 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, Sidewalk construction. The contractor to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

Nightly, 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

Cheatham County

SR 1

The resurfacing of US 70 (SR 01) from the Dickson County Line to the Davidson County Line

Nightly, (Excluding Weekends) 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will temporary Lane Closures for striping, guardrail installation, and permanent signs.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Surveying control and targets

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work from Spring Street – Exit 47 to the I-65 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

8/19 8:00pm continuously until 8/22 5:00am, there will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Road EB ramp to I-40 E for saw cutting damaged concrete.

8/18, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a full ramp closure on the Murfreesboro Road EB ramp to I-40 E for saw cutting damaged concrete.

I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Nightly, (Excluding weekends), there will be a lane closure for traffic control staging and temporary paving.

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (SR 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, the on and off ramps to and from I-40 W and U.S. 70 (SR 24, Charlotte Pike) will be closed to pour concrete in the median.

I-65 and SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-65

Random On-Call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

8/21 – 8/24 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary Double-Left Lane Closure and Double Right Lane Closures on I65 NB alternating as needed for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs at MM 80 – 82.

8/21 – 8/24 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a rolling roadblock on I65 NB from MM 75 to MM 78. Additionally, exit 78 Harding Place will be blocked. A combination of MNPD and THP will start the rolling roadblock near Mile Marker 75.0 and begin to slow roll traffic from there. A combination of 4 law enforcement and traffic control vehicles will be used to pace traffic, then the addition of 1 pace vehicle will follow the last car until they have safely passed through the work zone. The request rolling roadblock should take no longer that 8-10 minutes to complete the required work. Message boards will be set up at MM 75.2 and 73.2

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for the removal of temporary asphalt and placing permanent asphalt; detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for the installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Look Ahead: 8/26 – 8-29, there will be a double left lane closure at night in both directions and a single left lane closure in both directions during the day for the installation of a median foundation for an overhead sign structure.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

Dickson County

I-40

On call concrete pavement repair at various locations on Interstates and State Routes.

Daily, 8:00am – 5:00pm, there will be a partial ramp closure on the I-40 EB off-ramp onto I-840 EB to repair damaged concrete. The ramp will remain open.

Dickson County / Williamson County

I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County

Nightly, (Excluding Friday and Saturday) from 7:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation, ingress/egress construction, and demolition work for bridges 7, 8, and 9. One lane to remain open at all times. at all times. (MM 108 – 120)

Maintenance and Utilities

Montgomery County – I-24

Slope Mowing

8/20, 5:00am – 11:00am, Slope mowing various locations WB (mm 5.10 – 6.70)

Montgomery County – I-24

Installing culverts and safety end walls, and building Acceleration/deceleration lanes for new cross-over in the medium.

Daily, 9:00am – 2:00pm, Temporary lane closure on the eastbound side in order to get equipment and supplies into the job.

Humphreys / Hickman / Dickson County – I-40

Vegetation Debris removal due to Tornado Damage

Daily, 7:00am – 6:00pm, contractor will be working outside of the shoulder at multiple locations to cleanup and chip in place vegitation debris as a result of tornado damage EB and WB. This will require shoulder closures only. (mm 145 – 167)

Humphreys County – I-40

Milling and Paving EB various locations, including exit 143 on and off ramps.

8/22 – 8/23, 7:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 150.10 – 150.40)

Dickson County – I-40

Milling and Paving EB various locations

8/24, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.