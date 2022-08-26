Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball adds Eight Transfers for 2022-23 Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young has announced the addition of eight Division I transfers to the Governors’ roster ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Young’s eight incoming transfers have combined for 571 career games, 343 starts, 4,762 points, and 13,110 minutes of action on the court.

“We are truly excited about the new additions to our Govs women’s basketball program,” said Young. ” Our primary goal is to build upon the foundation that we were able to establish last season. Moving into a competitive conference like the ASUN, we focused on bringing in a group of players that will allow us to thrive in an up-tempo style of play.



“You will want to sure to stay tuned in to our social media platforms to learn more about each individual, and we look forward to our fan base having an opportunity to connect with the team in the near future!”

After beginning her collegiate career at Trinity Valley Community College, Douglas spent her sophomore and junior seasons at Ole Miss where she appeared in 44 games and made six starts.

Douglas helped lead Trinity Valley to become the No. 1 JUCO program in 2019-20, going 32-1. She averaged 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and shot 40.3 percent from beyond the arc during her freshman campaign. That same season, Douglas broke the TVCC single-game record and tied the NJCAA record with 13 three-pointers in a 44-point performance against East Texas Baptist, Nov. 13, 2019.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas native played in 26 games during her first season at Ole Miss where she averaged 14.3 minutes and 2.8 points per game, while knocking down 14 three-pointers. She appeared in 18 games as a junior, logging eight minutes a night.

Roberson spent the last three seasons at Wright State where she served as a versatile guard for the Raiders.

After averaging 6.8 points per game across her first two seasons in Fairborn, Ohio, Roberson over doubled her scoring output as a junior, averaging 13.7 points per game in addition to 6.4 rebounds per game – a 2.2 per game increase from her sophomore campaign.

In addition to leading the Raiders in scoring, Roberson also led Wright State in offensive rebounds per game (2.8), assists (35) and steals (55).

Kirven spent last season at Butler Community College after transferring from Wichita State where she averaged 3.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 17 games off the bench as a freshman.

Kirven averaged 10 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 11 games at Butler last season and was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Player of the Week, Nov. 24, 2021.

Hale is the second incoming transfer from Wright State, joining Jada Roberson. She averaged 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in four years with the Raiders.

After redshirting during her first season in Dayton, Ohio, Hale was named the Horizon League’s Freshman of the Year, averaging 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting a program-record 62.8 percent from the field.

She appeared in all 27 games as a redshirt sophomore, with 5.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor before playing in three games last season.

Wayne started in 102 of 105 games in four years at Old Dominion and received five Conference USA postseason honors in her time as a Monarch.

Wayne was named to both Conference USA All-Freshman and All-Defensive Teams during her first season at Old Dominion after averaging 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She received Second Team All-Conference USA honors as a sophomore.

In addition, Wayne was named to the 2021 C-USA All-Tournament team after averaging 22.5 points and 11 rebounds in Old Dominion’s four tournament games. As a senior, Wayne averaged 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 27 starts.

The Birmingham, Alabama native averaged 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game across her career in Norfolk, Virginia.

Adams, the Governors’ second transfer from Old Dominion who started in 59 games in four seasons in Norfolk, including 53 of 56 games throughout her junior and senior seasons.



In addition to a career-best 203 points and 62 steals last season, Adams tallied 146 assists, ranking 46th nationally.

Gabby Zapata-Smalls

Zapata-Smalls spent the last three seasons at St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she played in 56 games, starting 15.

After averaging 6.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 29 games for the Hawks in 2019-20, Zapata-Smalls improved across the board in her sophomore campaign, averaging 7.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while increasing her free throw percentage by 167 points to 70.8 percent. The Pemberton, New Jersey native also increased her field goal percentage by 22 points to 52.8 percent.

Zapata-Smalls led the Hawks in offensive and defensive rebounds in her first two seasons, and has 293 career rebounds to her name, including 100 on the offensive end.

In addition to her three years of collegiate experience, Zapata-Smalls also was a member of the 2021 Puerto Rico Women’s Basketball National Team at the Centrobasket Women’s Championship alongside former Governor Nina De Leon Negron and APSU alumna Arielle Gonzalez-Varner.

Vaught comes to Clarksville after spending the last four years at South Alabama where she played 98 games and averaged 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

After coming off the bench during her first two seasons in Mobile, Alabama, Vaught broke onto the scene during her junior and senior seasons, starting in 47 of 51 games including all 25 games of her junior season

Vaught set career-best marks across the board as a junior, multiplying her scoring output nearly tenfold to 10.72 points per game and nearly quadrupling her rebounds per game to 4.16.

In addition to her 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, Vaught averaged 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game across her final two seasons.

