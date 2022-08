Clarksville, TN – On Monday, August 29th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a significant crash at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road at 2:11pm.

This crash caused significant traffic congestion and affected the school zones on Richview Road. The crash details are unknown at this time, except one vehicle has overturned, and someone was possibly ejected.

In addition, there were long delays that affected the school zone. CPD asked that the public avoid the area if at all possible. For individuals who had to pick up students from Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School, CPD asked them to be patient and expect a long delay.

The roadway was back open by 4:50pm.