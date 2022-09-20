This Week at APSU: Homecoming Week comes to Campus

Clarksville, TN – This is the week that you’ve been waiting for, Govs!

It’s Homecoming Week at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

These are the events planned for this week.

Tuesday

Musical Chairs from noon-1:00pm in the MUC Plaza.

Homecoming Comedy Show from 6:00pm-9:00pm at the APSU Foy Fitness and Recreation Center.

Wednesday

NPHC Courtyard Cookout from 11:00am-1:00pm in the MUC Plaza.

Classics program Homecoming Sacrifice at 1:30pm in front of Harned Hall.

Gov Tug at 5:00pm at the intramural field.

Thursday

Throwback Thursday Mystery Event at noon at the MUC Plaza.

Govs Got Talent at 7:00pm at the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center.

Friday

Unity Walk from noon-1:00pm at The Sentinel near the MUC Plaza.

WNDAACC Homecoming Bash from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center.

Smash! Bang! Lip Sync Contest at 7:00pm at the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center.

Saturday

Homecoming Parade at 10:00am at College and Drane streets.

APSU Homecoming Tailgate from 1:00pm-2:30pm between the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse and Fortera Stadium.

Homecoming game against Eastern Kentucky University at 3:00pm at Fortera Stadium.

NPHC Step Show at 7:00pm at the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center.

Updated Moderna COVID-19 booster now at Boyd Health Services

APSU’s Boyd Health Services is now offering the updated Moderna COVID-19 boosters that protect against the omicron subvariants. These boosters are available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays for people aged 18 and up who received their last COVID-19 dose at least two months ago.



Learn more about when and why to get an updated booster dose at https://www.apsu.edu/health-and-counseling/boyd-health-services/updatedcovidboosters.php.



For an appointment to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster at Boyd Health Services, call 931.221.7107.

New program introduction at WNDAACC

Interested in being a part of the new programs at the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center? Sisters Inspiring Sisters and Black Male Bridge are programs designed to serve African American students at Austin Peay State University, and you can learn more about these from 5:00pm-6:30pm on Monday, September 19th, at the center.

‘Syndemic Sublime’ exhibition continues at <terminal>

Laura Splan – a transdisciplinary artist working at the intersections of science, technology and culture – has brought another biomedical research-driven project to Austin Peay State University, this one focused on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Splan’s “Syndemic Sublime,” an ongoing series of data-driven computer-generated animations, is this month’s featured exhibition in <terminal>, a space in the Art + Design building at APSU’s Clarksville campus that showcases new media art.

The exhibition is available to the public from September 12th-30th during the APSU Art + Design building’s regular hours, 8:00am-4:30pm on weekdays.

Lunch & Learn at Newton Center

Every day, our nation’s heroes struggle with the mental and physical scars uniquely earned through military service. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone is a nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting this selfless population by offering accessible, high-quality mental healthcare services.

The clinic will be at the Newton Military Family Resource Center facilitating group connections provided by culturally competent professionals. The topic for this Lunch & Learn is self-compassion.

Stop by the Newton Military Family Resource Center at 426 College Street, on September 21st from 11:30am-1:30pm for free food and a short presentation on self-compassion.

