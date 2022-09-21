Clarksville Police Department Deputy Chief Ty Burdine Graduates from FBI National Academy

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Deputy Chief Charles “Ty” Burdine has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy.

The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 13th, 2022. The 283rd session consisted of two hundred and thirty-five law enforcement officers from forty-nine states and the District of Columbia.

The class included members of law enforcement agencies from twenty-one countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies.

DC Burdine is the 9th officer in Clarksville Police Department history to complete this prestigious program, nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

The FBI National Academy is a 10-week program that provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism, and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

It serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. A total of 53,671 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

Deputy Chief Burdine joined the Clarksville Police Department on July 1st, 1997. On July 1st, 2020, he was promoted to the rank of deputy chief and is over operations for the Clarksville Police Department.