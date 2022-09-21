87.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department Deputy Chief Ty Burdine Graduates from FBI National Academy
News

Clarksville Police Department Deputy Chief Ty Burdine Graduates from FBI National Academy

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Charles “Ty” Burdine
Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Charles “Ty” Burdine

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Deputy Chief Charles “Ty” Burdine has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. 

The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 13th, 2022.  The 283rd session consisted of two hundred and thirty-five law enforcement officers from forty-nine states and the District of Columbia.

The class included members of law enforcement agencies from twenty-one countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies. 

DC Burdine is the 9th officer in Clarksville Police Department history to complete this prestigious program, nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

The FBI National Academy is a 10-week program that provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism, and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science. 

It serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.  

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields.  A total of 53,671 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

Deputy Chief Burdine joined the Clarksville Police Department on July 1st, 1997.  On July 1st, 2020, he was promoted to the rank of deputy chief and is over operations for the Clarksville Police Department. 

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department update to Water service off at Villages at Peachers Mill Road for water meter work
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online