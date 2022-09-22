Customs House Museum and Cultural Center celebrates Art of Clarksville Collection

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022 local Clarksvillians gathered to celebrate history being made in the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. James T. Mann formed a collection of local artists from over the years, the Arts of Clarksville Collection.

This exhibit will be on display until October 26th at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center.

“This collection today celebrates one person’s dedication to assembling local artwork that is Clarksville themed. This happened beginning in the early 1980s until 2005 and Jim Mann was responsible for making this happen today,” Frank Lott mentioned.



“The reason for this collection was to support the young and growing arts community here in Clarksville. Also, to support the museum. This collection will now be in its permanent home, here in the museum,” Lott continued.



“Three artists of the original paintings are still alive to see these exhibitions displayed here in Clarksville. The exhibit holds 20 local artists from over the years,” Lott added.



Kitty Harvill is a featured artist who was the creator of the collection’s signature piece, Peggy’s Pony. This piece displays a post office here in Clarksville and a recreation of her young mom.



Mrs. Harvill’s mom is also one of the artists featured in this collection which Kitty grew inspiration from.



Kitty will receive an award, Simon Combes Conservation Artist Award, later this month for her artwork in Vancouver BC, Canada.



Stumbling across a painting of my mother altered the entire creation Kitty mentioned. “Seeing the black and white picture, I knew I had to make her dress yellow. Yellow in this painting represented joy and hope,” Kitty commented.



Sitting and speaking with James Mann was very heart whelming.



“I really like art and seeing some of these pieces- had I not bid on them would have gone for next to nothing. It wasn’t fair to the charity that was trying to raise money and it wasn’t fair to the local artist,” James Mann added.



“So I decided to change something about that. We started getting enough people who wanted to bid. And that worked,” Mann stated.

Since James Mann is a Clarksville native and an art lover it was only right to bring these pieces together and house them here at The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center.Whenever you have the chance make sure to check out the Art of Clarksville Collection.

