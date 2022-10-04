75.1 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Possible Suspicious Activity Involving A White Van

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to make the public aware that on September 30th at around 5:00pm, they received a 911 phone call from a woman who stated that her seven-year-old child was offered money by a black male and a black female in a white van.

According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle”. This incident occurred around the Tiny Town Road / Needmore Road area and the Clarksville Police Department immediately canvassed the area and provided extra patrol since the initial report was made.


CPD did not have any contact with a vehicle matching that description. The Clarksville Police Department would like to know if this has happened to anyone else or if they have information regarding a suspicious white van in their neighborhood. If so, please call CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.

