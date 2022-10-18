F&M Bank announces John Peck Named to Board of Directors

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank recently announced the election of John Peck to its Board of Directors.
“A native of Kentucky, in his role as executive vice president, John has been an essential player in our strategic expansion plans across state lines,” said Sammy Stuard, F&M Bank President/CEO and Board Chairman. “John’s strong leadership skills and bank management experience will enhance our current board leadership as we drive toward our next phase of growth.”
Recognized by local, regional and state organizations, F&M Bank was recently presented a Community Commitment Award by the American Bankers Association Foundation for its program, Operation Partners Serve 2.0.
About F&M Bank
F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1.5 billion. Full-service banking offices, including mortgage loan services, are also located throughout middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com