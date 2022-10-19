Planters Bank Presents… Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The name in laughter from the hereafter is coming to the Roxy Regional Theatre at the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic Downtown Clarksville.

Just in time for Halloween, Planters Bank Presents… Tim Burton’s brilliantly bizarre, creepy classic comedy “Beetlejuice” on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 at 2:00pm.

Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin play newlyweds who die suddenly in a car accident and must haunt their old home while waiting to be processed into heaven. Too nice to be scary, they befriend the new tenants’ daughter (Winona Ryder).

But when they fail to prevent the girl’s parents from ruining the house, they seek the advice of an unsavory self-proclaimed “bio-exorcist,” played to perfection by Michael Keaton.



Rating: PG / Running time: 93 minutes / Release year: 1988 / Director: Tim Burton / Cast: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Wynona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures



Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions.



Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Ghostbusters”, “Elf”, “The Polar Express”, “National Christmas Vacation” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org