APSU Softball’s Black Team takes Game 1 of Red and Black World Series

Clarksville, TN – Team captain Jordan Benefiel threw five shutout innings, while the Black Team’s bats collected six runs off 16 hits versus the Red Team, Friday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as they came away with a 6-0 Game 1 victory in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s annual best-of-three Red & Black World Series.

The Black Team would start their scoring in the top of the second inning, scoring twice, with Mea Clark driving in the first run with a ground out to shortstop, scoring Emily Harkleroad, while Jacklyn Zuege drove in Morgan McMahon with an RBI double.



That would more than enough for Benefiel, as she limited the Red Team to three hits over her five innings of work, while striking out six, before giving way to Emberly Nichols, who closed out the game with two shutout innings of relief – giving up one hit and a walk.



The offense would not slow down for Team Black, as they added single runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings, to extend their lead out to 5-0.



In the third, McMahon drove in Harkleroad with a single, while in the fourth, a triple by Charley Pursley drove in Zuege and in the fifth, Zuege’s RBI single scored Lexi Osowski.



The game’s final run came in the top of the seventh for the Black Team, with Osowski scoring off a wild pitch.

Inside the Boxscore

Lexi Osowski went 4-for-4 at the plate for the Black Team.

Morgan McMahon and Jacklyn Zuege had three hits each for the Black Team.

Kendyl Weinzapfel led the Red Team with two hits.

The Red Team recorded the game’s only double play, coming in the first inning.

Jacklyn Zuege was the only player to drive in more then one run in the game, finishing with two RBIs for the Black Team.

Next Up For APSU Softball



Game 2 of the Austin Peay Red & Black World Series will be held on Monday afternoon at 3:00pm at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field