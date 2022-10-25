American Red Cross needs donors to protect Blood Supply this Fall

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.



Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give November 1st-22nd will receive a $10.00 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities November 1st-15th:

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

11/10/2022: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Castle Blood Drive- 887 Engineer Support Co, 887 ESC 6750 Desert Storm Avenue

Tennessee

Dickson County

Dickson

11/10/2022: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Hwy 70 East

Humphreys County

New Johnsonville

11/7/2022: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Montgomery County

Clarksville

11/1/2022: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Morgan University Center, 601 College Street

11/7/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

11/9/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison St.

11/14/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Springfield

11/3/2022: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, Stokes Brown Public Library, 405 White Street

11/7/2022: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Springfield Baptist Church, 400 North Main Street

11/9/2022: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Owens Chapel UMC, 6742 Owens Chapel Road

Stewart County

Dover

11/10/2022: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify Your Impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

