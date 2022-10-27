51.5 F
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis finishes Fall Season at Steve Baras Invitational

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis concludes fall slate at UTC – Steve Baras invitational. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team concludes its fall schedule at the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the UTC Tennis Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Governors have combined for 27 victories this fall, with 19 coming in singles play. Sophomore Giovanni Becchis leads the APSU Govs with five singles victories, while he and freshmen Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub all have earned three doubles victories.

Georgia Southern, Troy, Mercer, Alabama-Birmingham, Jacksonville State, and host Chattanooga join the Govs for the two-day UTC – Steve Bara Invitational. It is the fourth time in the last five years that the Govs’ have attended Chattanooga’s home event.
 
After the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational, the Governors return to action in January when they kick off their spring season.

