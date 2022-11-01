2022 Miss America Emma Broyles asks Everyone to Donate Blood during the Holiday Season

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross Tennessee Region hosted a very special blood donor today in Nashville.

Miss America 2022, Emma Broyles, rolled up her sleeve and donated blood as she encourages other Americans to donate blood at their local American Red Cross blood drives and donation centers nationwide.

Broyles was crowned earlier this year during the 100th anniversary of Miss America and is the first Korean American and Alaskan to earn the job since 1921.



“We are honored to have Ms. Broyles visit our donation center,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for the American Red Cross. “We are seeing a significant decline in donations as we go into the holiday season in Tennessee, and we are asking all that can to please make your appointments now during this season to donate life-saving blood. It will take all of us, including our young donors, to donate blood to help patients nationwide.”



The effects of Hurricane Ian continue to be felt in the Southeast and along the East Coast, the American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types – especially type O donors ? to give blood or platelets now to stop potential disruptions to patient care. Thousands of blood drives were canceled due to the storm, and patient needs have not declined.



“As a pre-med student, I know how important blood donation is for patients in this country,” Broyles added. “I am here to encourage other young women and all Americans to please give blood during this time of need. Every blood type is needed, and it takes just minutes of your time, and you will give the gift of life and potentially save several lives.”

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify Your Impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the Miss America Organization:

The Miss America Organization awards over five million in cash scholarships each year to young women across America. Emma earned $100,000 on December 16th, 2021 when she was crowned at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Connecticut.

The organization prides itself on community service and scholarship, and Ms. Broyles is a reflection of that mission. Currently pursuing a degree in Biomedical Sciences and Voice Performance at Arizona State University, she is a National Ambassador for Special Olympics and an advocate for sports access for those with all abilities.

Follow Emma at @emmabroyles_ and @MissAmerica.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/Tennessee or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN. The American Red Cross Tennessee Region serves all 95 counties in Tennessee, Crittenden County in Arkansas and Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi.

The Tennessee Region – part of a nationwide network of locally supported chapters – is comprised of the following eight Red Cross chapters: East Tennessee, Heart of Tennessee, Mid-South, Mid-West Tennessee, Nashville Area, Southeast Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee, and Tennessee River.