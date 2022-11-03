75.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 3, 2022
News

McDonald’s to offer Free Breakfast to Veterans, Active Duty Military on Veterans Day

News Staff
By News Staff
Free McDonald's Breakfast Offer for Veterans Day

McDonald'sClarksville, TN – This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country.

All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11th, 2022. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.


Offer is valid for current and former military members, in uniform or with military ID. Offer available during breakfast hours, no purchase necessary.*

