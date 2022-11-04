Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans College Street, University Avenue nightly pavement preparation work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) contractor, CK Masonry, will continue work to raise or lower valve boxes and manholes on College Street and University Avenue on Sunday, November 6th, at 7:00pm and will establish rolling lane closures, both directions, to allow for the work.

The contract work will take place nightly at 7:00pm on College Street from North Second Street to the Red River Bridge on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and on University Avenue from College Street to Madison Street until 5:00am the following day when the roads will be reopened to traffic.

Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the work zone or to choose alternate travel routes when possible to avoid traffic delays and congestion along the routes.

The work is in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) road paving project.

