APSU’s Tristin Smith, Chloee McDaniel lose pair of matches at AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championship

Huntsville, AL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball’s Tristin Smith and Chloee McDaniel lost a pair of matches, Saturday, the first of two days of bracket play in the inaugural AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championship at John Hunt Park Sand Volleyball Complex.

Smith and McDaniel fell 2-0 to Central Arkansas’ Ryenne Gepford and Julia Oravec. They lost the first set 21-16 and the second 21-18.

Smith and McDaniel dropped their second match to Oregon’s Alex Laita and Beatrice Wetton, 2-1. The Governors’ duo won the first set, 21-18, but dropped the next two, 21-19 and 15-8.

Smith and McDaniel face Santa Clara’s Jordan Bennett and Nicole Robinson, Sunday, at 11:00am CT on Court 14 in the 61st Bracket.