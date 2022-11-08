Austin Peay State University Football’s Kellen Stewart, Jaden Lyles earn ASUN honors

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football wide receiver Kellen Stewart and defensive back Jaden Lyles were named the ASUN Conference’s Freshman of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday.

Stewart, a native of Rosenberg, Texas, matched his career-high with two catches while racking up a career-best 81 receiving yards. The redshirt freshman receiver also hauled in a 69-yard scoring strike for his second touchdown of the season in the third quarter of the Govs’ 38-35 win at North Alabama.

The 69-yard touchdown is the longest of his career and saw Stewart outrun the Lions defense the final 31 yards after the catch.



Lyles, a freshman defensive back, made an impact on special teams in the Governors’ road win. A Hendersonville, Tennessee native, Lyles blocked a punt in the second quarter and set the Governors offense up on the North Alabama 46-yard line. Austin Peay State University then went on a five-play, 30-yard scoring drive and pushed its lead to 10 points before the half.



Stewart’s second ASUN Freshman of the week award makes him the second Governor to earn the award twice this season, joining Kam Thomas. Lyles is the third Gov to be named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week, joining Maddux Trujillo and Thomas.



Kennesaw State’s Xavier Shepherd and Chase Gamble were named the league’s offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.



Austin Peay State University football will play its final ASUN Conference game of the season when it squares off with Kennesaw State in a Saturday noon contest at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.



For news and updates on everything APSU football, follow along on Twitter (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball), or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.