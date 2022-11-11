APSU Men’s Basketball falls at Purdue, 63-44

West Lafayette, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team’s Elijah Hutchins-Everett tallied 19 points and seven rebounds in his team’s 63-44 loss at RV/RV Purdue, Friday, inside Mackey Arena.

Hutchins-Everett scored the Governors’ first eight points, culminating with an old-fashioned 3-point play to trim an Austin Peay (0-2) deficit to two less than six minutes into the game. A steal and two-handed flush by Shon Robinson kept the Governors within four, 16-12, at the nine-minute mark of the first half.

The Boilermakers countered with a 9-0 spurt in a span of 4:54 to grab a 25-12 upper hand following a fastbreak dunk by Caleb Furst. Cameron Copeland drained a jumper from the wing with 1:16 left before halftime to make the score 27-16, but Furst hit a layup as time expired to give his squad a 31-16 advantage at intermission.



Hutchins-Everett scored 10 of his 17 in the first 20 minutes, going 4-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep.



Zach Edey recorded 16 of his 30 points for Purdue (2-0) in the first half, shooting 8-of-8 inside the arc.



The Boilermakers were 0-of-11 from beyond the arc in the first half despite shooting 48.1 percent (13-of-27) from the floor.



Copeland and Hutchins-Everett canned consecutive treys as part of their team’s 8-1 run less than four minutes into the second stanza. A Sean Durugordon fastbreak bucket trimmed the APSU deficit to 36-26 with 16:57 to go, but Austin Peay State University would get no closer.



Edey finished 12-of-13 inside the arc and 6-of-10 from the charity stripe to go along with 11 rebounds in a double-double performance.



Purdue shot just 2-of-8 from deep in the second half but was 52.4 percent (11-of-21) from the field in the period.



The Boilermakers shot 50 percent (24-of-48) overall despite hitting on just 10.5 percent (2-of-19) from 3-point range. They shot 76.5 percent (13-of-17) from the line.



Hutchins-Everett, one of three Governors in double figures, was 7-of-17 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the stripe. Robinson contributed 11 points and was 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Copeland added 10 points and five rebounds.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Robinson came up with two of his team’s four steals.Austin Peay State University shot 90 percent (9-of-10) from the stripe after halftime and 90.9 percent (10-of-11) in the game.APSU forced 14 turnovers while committing only seven, their fewest since recording just six against Belmont on January 28th, 2021, a span of 44 games.

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to Winfield Dunn Center, on November 14th, for its home opener against Milligan. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm CT.