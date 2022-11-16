38 F
Clarksville Police Department releases update to Shooting on Pine Mountain Road

Clarification Update: Nissan Versa Involved in the Homicide on Pine Mountain Road

Blue Nissan Versa that was involved in the shooting on Pine Mountain Road
Blue Nissan Versa that was involved in the shooting on Pine Mountain Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the Nissan Versa that was involved in the homicide on Pine Mountain Road yesterday was located yesterday evening and seized.

CPD Detectives are looking for any additional video surveillance footage that residents in the local area might have on their security camera systems. If anyone has video footage, they are asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department. Below is a description of the vehicle.

One of the vehicles involved in the shooting that occurred on Pine Mountain Road was a blue Nissan Versa that has a spare tire donut on the right rear side of the vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone in the immediate area of Pine Mountain Road to review their video security cameras around 12:36pm and see if their system captures images of this vehicle.
 
This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Martin at 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

