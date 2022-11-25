Downtown Clarksville Holiday Open House, Small Business Saturday

Clarksville, TN – In an effort to support our local community, the following businesses have come together to promote Small Business Saturday and are offering big discounts and shopping incentives this Saturday, November 26th, 2022.

Enjoy shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts, see works of art from local artists, and enjoy special treats while you shop.

B’s Cheesecakes

305 North Riverside Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

B’s Cheesecakes will give double punches on their punch cards and anyone that redeems a fully punched punch card on that Saturday will be put into a drawing for a free 10” cheesecake for the Christmas holiday.

Trendy Rooster Boutique

120 Franklin Street, Suite 110, Clarksville, TN 37040

Trendy Rooster Boutique will have everything in the store 30% off from 11/25- 11/27

Downtown Artist Co-Op

96 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

“DAC’s Holiday Bazaar will be open through Christmas Eve, December 24th, featuring the work of more than 40 local artists. One-of-a-kind gifts include paintings, photographs, ceramics, wood, jewelry, cards and so much more! Special offers from some of your favorites. Shop Small! For hours and more information check www.DAC.Gallery.”

Trazo Meadery

116 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Trazo will be running two sales on bottles:

1. 15% off purchases of three bottles

2. Buy five bottles, get one free.

Pups, Plants + Goods

117 A Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040

We will be doing 15% off storewide to celebrate small business Saturday!

River City Clay

115 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

River City Clay will be offering 20% off all retail items in the store starting on Small Business Saturday through December 23rd.

The River City Clay gallery will also be spotlighting the photography of Tony Centonze starting November 26th from 5:00pm-8:00pm. The show will feature Tony’s work from a recent trip to Greece and Italy where he captured compelling images that dramatically showcase the beauty, culture, and history of the Mediterranean.

This event will feature wine, antipasti, desserts, and artwork with all ticket profits going to Empty Bowls of Clarksville. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at centonze.eventbrite.com. This event will feature wine, antipasti, desserts, and artwork with all ticket profits going to Empty Bowls of Clarksville.

Sunday, November 27th through Saturday, December 3rd, River City Clay will be hosting a week of Empty Bowls for which the public is invited to come paint bowls to contribute to the Empty Bowls of Clarksville Project.

Bowls can be painted any time during River City Clay’s hours of operation for $12.00 per bowl. The bowls will be donated to the Empty Bowls supper event in 2023 that benefits local food insecurity non-profit organizations including Urban Ministries, Loaves and Fishes, and The Food Initiative.

Mildred & Mable’s

109 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Spin the wheel for discounts throughout the day

City Boy Country Life

120 Franklin Street, Suite 114, Clarksville, TN 37040

Draw your discount for our discount jar throughout the day! CBCL will also be serving hot cider, samples of our dip mixes, and other goodies. Stay tuned for additional discounts throughout the day!

Couture Crush

101 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Spend $100.00 or more and receive 20% off your entire purchase. Free gift wrapping is included.

The Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

9:00am-9:00pm on Small Business Saturday.

Come join us for Holiday Adventures and Cheer! We will have hot cider, cookies, white elephant gift bags, and surprise discounts!

Discounts range from 10-30% off the total purchase. We will also be giving out gifts throughout the day to customers.

931 Kicks

120 Franklin Street, Suite 111, Clarksville, TN 37040

931 Kicks & Apparel will be offering several incentives. We have selected several shoes that will be marked down. Some will be under retail & just above retail price. For shoes in a specialty shoe store is right on time for the holiday season!

Cuppow Collectibles

120 Franklin Street, Suite 106, Clarksville, TN 37040

25% off all Plush/Squishmallows

20% off the entire store (Excludes Exclusive Funko Pops!)

The sale will apply at both stores