50.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, November 25, 2022
HomeArts/LeisureMake Turkey Soup with Homemade Noodles using your Thanksgiving Leftovers
Arts/Leisure

Make Turkey Soup with Homemade Noodles using your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Sylvia Britton
By Sylvia Britton
Turkey Noodle Soup
Turkey Noodle Soup

Cooking CornerClarksville, TN – This is a leftover turkey recipe that I make every year after Thanksgiving and again after Christmas. It’s warming and delicious.

The wonderful flavor comes from roasting the meat and bones from the holiday turkey with vegetables, herbs, and seasonings.

Even if you have never tried to make homemade pasta before, consider giving this recipe a try.


Turkey Noodle Soup

noodle_soupIngredients:

  • 1 turkey carcass from the holiday meal
  • fresh thyme, rosemary
  • 3 carrots, cut into bite sized pieces
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • black pepper

Place all the vegetables, herbs, and carcass in a large roasting pan, sprinkle with pepper. Drizzle with canola oil.  Place in a 400* oven and roast until the vegetables are browned and tender. Stir frequently.

Take the meat and veggies out of the oven and allow them to cool so that you can handle the meat and bones.

Pick all the meat off the bones, and discard the bones.


In a large stock pot add the meat and vegetables and water (or chicken broth) to cover.  Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Before simmering, you may add fresh chopped carrots, celery, and onion if you like.

Adding fresh veggies at this point gives the soup a more colorful look and a deeper flavor.

Now make the noodles!  These are old-fashioned, thick, delicious egg noodles. They are perfect for making this a hearty soup.

Homemade Noodles

noodles_pinIngredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon butter

In a large bowl, stir together the flour and salt. Add the beaten egg, milk, and butter. Knead dough until smooth, about 5 minutes. Let rest in a covered bowl for 10 minutes.

On a floured surface, roll out to 1/8 or 1/4 inch thickness.

Flour each sheet of rolled dough generously. Roll up each sheet and then slice off 1/2-inch portions.


Unroll the cut portions into long noodles.  Cut the noodles to the length you desire.

Allow the noodles to air dry on the countertop for about 15 minutes before using them.

Dry the noodles completely and store them in the freezer in plastic bags for later use.

Finishing  up the soup

noodles

Add the fresh noodles to the simmering soup.

Cook till tender.

Taste for seasonings.

Serve with a piece of crusty bread and green salad.

Previous articleMarsha Blackburn, Marco Rubio, Colleagues Introduce Restoring Military Focus Act
Sylvia Britton
Sylvia Brittonhttp://www.christianhomekeeper.org
Sylvia Britton is a Clarksville native and owner of the Christian HomeKeeper™ Network website and ministry. She and her husband Mark are the parents of 5 children and grandparents to two little girls.  She enjoys reading, mentoring women, writing articles for several magazines, gardening and Tennessee history.
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online