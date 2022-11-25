Make Turkey Soup with Homemade Noodles using your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Clarksville, TN – This is a leftover turkey recipe that I make every year after Thanksgiving and again after Christmas. It’s warming and delicious.

The wonderful flavor comes from roasting the meat and bones from the holiday turkey with vegetables, herbs, and seasonings.

Even if you have never tried to make homemade pasta before, consider giving this recipe a try.

Turkey Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

1 turkey carcass from the holiday meal

fresh thyme, rosemary

3 carrots, cut into bite sized pieces

1 onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

black pepper

Place all the vegetables, herbs, and carcass in a large roasting pan, sprinkle with pepper. Drizzle with canola oil. Place in a 400* oven and roast until the vegetables are browned and tender. Stir frequently.

Take the meat and veggies out of the oven and allow them to cool so that you can handle the meat and bones.

Pick all the meat off the bones, and discard the bones.

In a large stock pot add the meat and vegetables and water (or chicken broth) to cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Before simmering, you may add fresh chopped carrots, celery, and onion if you like.

Adding fresh veggies at this point gives the soup a more colorful look and a deeper flavor.

Now make the noodles! These are old-fashioned, thick, delicious egg noodles. They are perfect for making this a hearty soup.

Homemade Noodles

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 pinch salt

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon butter

In a large bowl, stir together the flour and salt. Add the beaten egg, milk, and butter. Knead dough until smooth, about 5 minutes. Let rest in a covered bowl for 10 minutes.

On a floured surface, roll out to 1/8 or 1/4 inch thickness.

Flour each sheet of rolled dough generously. Roll up each sheet and then slice off 1/2-inch portions.

Unroll the cut portions into long noodles. Cut the noodles to the length you desire.

Allow the noodles to air dry on the countertop for about 15 minutes before using them.

Dry the noodles completely and store them in the freezer in plastic bags for later use.

Finishing up the soup

Add the fresh noodles to the simmering soup.

Cook till tender.

Taste for seasonings.

Serve with a piece of crusty bread and green salad.