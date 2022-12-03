Montgomery County Parks announces Santa to visit Wade Bourne Nature Center on Saturdays

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department will host their second annual Saturday with Santa series for the first three Saturdays of December from 11:00am to 2:00pm in the Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park.

Each week, a Santa representing a different nationality will be at the Wade Bourne Nature Center, bringing joy to visiting children.

Santa Shedrich Webster will kick off the fun this week. Children can speak Spanish or English with Santa Catarino Guzman on December 10th and visit with Santa Roger Lewis on December 17th.

“This was a big hit last year with the kids and their parents! It’s fun for them, and our staff loves it too! We want to represent the cultural diversity of our community, and this is one meaningful way to do that,” said Director of Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Sally Burchett.

The nature center will also be open for the public to enjoy during their normal Saturday hours from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Rotary Park also features two playgrounds, miles of hiking and biking trails, and a horseshoe pit.

To learn more about the programs offered at the Wade Bourne Nature Center and the services offered by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5732.