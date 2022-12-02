APSU Track and Field’s Kenisha Phillips, Amani Sharif win Two Events at BSC Panther Icebreaker

Clarksville, TN – Two Austin Peay State University (APSU) track runners posted first-place finishes, Friday, in the BSC Panther Icebreaker. The indoor season-opening meet was hosted by Birmingham-Southern inside the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Austin Peay State University’s Amani Sharif won the long jump with a mark of 5.77 meters and tied for third in the high jump after clearing 1.60 meters. Kenisha Phillips won the 200-meter dash in 23.85 seconds, the second-fastest time in program history.

Kyra Wilder was second in the 200-meter dash in 25.12 seconds, and Isis Banks finished sixth in 25.54 seconds. Camaryn McClelland took sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.94 seconds.

Mikaela Smith was seventh in the 1 mile run with a time of 5:27.64. Alexis Arnett recorded a ninth-place finish in the 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line in 59.59 seconds.

The APSU 4×400 meter relay team of Phillips, Wilder, Banks, and Arnett finished fourth in 3:55.65.

Austin Peay State University’s Elsa Eriksson tied for second in the pole vault after clearing 3.70 meters.

Next Up For APSU Indoor Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University Indoor Track and Field team takes part in the Ed Temple Invitational, hosted by Tennessee State, on January 8th.