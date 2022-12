Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received confirmation this morning, from the medical examiner’s office, that the body inside the 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 found in the Cumberland River on Monday, December 5th, 2022 was that of the missing person Jason Spencer.

The next of kin has been notified.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

There is no indication of foul play.