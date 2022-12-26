32.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 26, 2022
President Joe Biden signs Marsha Blackburn’s COVID-19 Military Vaccine Repeal into Law

By News Staff
Senator Marsha Blackburn.

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) issued the following statement after President Joe Biden signed the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act into law with her measure repealing the military COVID vaccine mandate.

“I am glad President Biden has decided to sign the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act into law with my measure to repeal the COVID vaccine mandate. Our military should be focused on confronting the New Axis of Evil – not woke political mandates.”

“North Korea is racing to expand its ballistic missile capabilities, China is increasing its threats against our partner Taiwan, and Russia has deepened its relationship with Iran to help wage its war against Ukraine.”


“Meanwhile, President Biden is focused on firing over 8,400 active-duty servicemembers for not getting vaccinated. Biden has also barred more than 10,000 soldiers in the Army Reserve and National Guard from drills, training and pay. I was honored to lead the way in removing the COVID mandate to keep our military focused on protecting our nation.” – Senator Blackburn

