TWRA announces Becoming an Outdoors Woman Trapper Workshop to take place at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association will be hosting the inaugural Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Trapper Workshop on January 20th-21st at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

Instructors at the camp are outdoor women who will teach the fundamentals of trapping, snaring, fur handling, and tanning animals. The two-day workshop is free, but registration is mandatory, and participation is limited. Registration may be made at: https://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=46344

Check-in for each of the training camps will begin with registration on Friday from 5:00pm-7:00pm Friday with classroom instruction from 7:00pm-9:00pm. Saturday’s session will begin with breakfast at 7:00am with instruction to begin at 8:00am. Lunch also be provided at noon and instruction will resume from 1:00pm-5:00pm.

On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have appropriate clothing, and bring note-taking materials. Hotels are located near the refuge.

For more information, contact John Daniels of the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association at johndaniel.tfha.trapper@gmail.com.