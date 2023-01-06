Renowned percussionist Pius Cheung to perform at Austin Peay State University’s Mabry Concert Hall

Clarksville, TN – Celebrated percussionist Pius Cheung – hailed by The New York Times as “deeply expressive” for his groundbreaking recording of Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” – will perform live on January 29th at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Mabry Concert Hall.

The concert – presented by the Clarksville Community Concert Association (CCCA) in collaboration with the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) – will begin at 3:00pm in the concert hall.

For tickets and more information, visit www.clarksvillemusic.org or call 1.877.811.0200. Senior, military, teacher, student and group discounts are available. APSU students with ID are admitted free.

Cheung is widely known as one of the most important percussionists of his generation. He has presented solo recitals at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, National Concert Hall in Taipei, Kyoto Arts Center (Japan), and music festivals around the globe, such as the Usedom Music Festival (Germany), Manchester Music Festival, Hong Kong Arts Festival, Taiwan International Percussion Convention, Chiapas International Marimba Festival (Mexico), Drum Fest (Poland), Percussion Plus Festival (Denmark), Italy PAS International Percussion Festival, Osaka Percussion Festival and Shenyang International Percussion Festival (China).

He is one of the most sought-after composers for percussion today. His latest works include “Allegro Brutale” for solo marimba, commissioned by Dame Evelyn Glennie; “Heaven and Earth,” a 20-minute tone poem for the Ju Percussion Group; and a marimba concerto for the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra.

A frequent judge for national and international competitions, he has presented masterclasses at renowned institutions such as the Juilliard School, Curtis Institute of Music, Manhattan School of Music, Amsterdam Conservatory, Paris Conservatory, Toho Gakuen (Japan) and Beijing Central Conservatory.

CCCA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting music performances of high artistic merit in Clarksville-Montgomery County and promoting interest in and enjoyment of live concerts through community outreach and education. The CCCA concert series presents high-quality artists of national and international renown in the critically acclaimed Mabry Concert Hall at Austin Peay State University.