Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Announces 2023 Inauguration: ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation’

Nashville, TN – Today, Friday, January 6th, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the theme and schedule of events for the 2023 inaugural celebration, ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation’.

“Tennessee is leading the nation as a guiding light for opportunity, security and freedom,” said Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us as we reflect on the tremendous success Tennessee has seen over the past four years and celebrate as we move forward in anticipation of our state’s continued prosperity.”

To celebrate the state’s rich history, Tennesseans are encouraged to schedule free tours of the Tennessee State Capitol and Tennessee State Museum in the days leading up to inaugural weekend.

‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation’ celebratory events will take place January 20th-21st in Nashville. With the exception of the ticketed Saturday evening events, all activities are free and open to the public with limitations based on venue capacity. Registration is required for all events. Event details, tickets, and registrations are available here.

Friday, January 20th

· Tennessee: Leading the Nation Reception, 8:00pm CT – Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North

Saturday, January 21st

Inaugural Worship Service , 8:30am CT – Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Avenue North

, 8:30am CT – Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Avenue North Inaugural Ceremony, 11:00am CT – Legislative Plaza, Union & 6th Avenue

11:00am CT – Legislative Plaza, Union & 6th Avenue First Couple’s Inaugural Dinner, 6:30pm CT – Grand Hyatt Hotel Grand Hall, 1000 Broadway, ticketed event

6:30pm CT – Grand Hyatt Hotel Grand Hall, 1000 Broadway, Inaugural Ball, 8:00pm CT – The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, ticketed event

Inaugural celebration events and activities are fully supported by private donations according to contribution guidelines.

Details for media credentialing and other logistical information will be provided in the coming days.