Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day, DONSA outpatient services

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday, Monday, January 16th, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Training, Friday, January 13th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

The emergency center, labor and delivery, and inpatient services remain open 24/7.

Fort Campbell Training Holiday, January 13th

BACH Soldier and patient-centered medical homes, Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes as well as all behavioral health services, women’s health, and the lab remain open for patients with scheduled appointments Friday, January 13th. Dental clinics consolidate care to Epperly Dental Clinic, Friday, January 13th. Dental patients can contact 270.798.3675 for assistance.

Physical and occupational therapy are open until noon for scheduled patients. BACH audiology and the Warfighter Refractive Eye Clinic remain open for scheduled patients. Orthopedics and cast services remain open for scheduled patients in the morning and remain open for acute patients in the afternoon. All other specialty and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities and will be closed for routine care.

Pharmacy Services

Town Center, Main, LaPointe, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies remain open normal business hours Friday, January 13th.

The Town Center Pharmacy is open 8:00am to 4:00pm Saturday, January 14th.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day January 16th

BACH outpatient services including all primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies, lab, behavioral health, women’s health clinic, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will close Monday, January 16th, as the nation honors Dr. King. BACH emergency center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the emergency center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant and need urgent care should go to labor and delivery.

All outpatient services reopen Tuesday, January 17th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from TRICARE Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com , patients can book appointments, request and review lab and test results, securely email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.