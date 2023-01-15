54.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 16, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Track and Field finishes up at Commodore Challenge
Sports

APSU Track and Field finishes up at Commodore Challenge

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field's Sydney Hartoin runs in the 400 meter dash finals Saturday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field's Sydney Hartoin runs in the 400 meter dash finals Saturday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded the final day of the Commodore Challenge. The two-day meet was hosted by Vanderbilt at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. 

“Overall we are trying to establish some consistency and being able to understand the importance of execution for two-day meets,” Austin Peay State University head coach Valerie Brown said. “We are talented but young with very few veterans. We are looking forward to working this week and coming back to Nashville to compete (in the Vanderbilt Invitational Jan. 20-21).”


The APSU Governors’ Alexis Arnett placed fifth in the 400 meter dash in 57.87 seconds, Saturday, while Sydney Hartoin was 14th in 59.70 seconds. Both were season bests. Kenisha Phillips finished seventh in the 60 meter dash in 7.57 seconds. Camaryn McClelland came in seventh in the triple jump with a mark of 11.53 meters. Karlijn Schouten finished eighth in the pole vault after clearing 3.70 meters. 

Austin Peay State University Track and Field's Sabrina Oostburg had a season-best throw of 12.10 meters in the shot put Saturday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field’s Sabrina Oostburg had a season-best throw of 12.10 meters in the shot put Saturday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University’s 4×400 meter relay team of Arnett, Phillips, Kyra Wilder, and Lauren Lewis took fourth with a season-best time of 3:49.56. 

The APSU Govs’ Sabrina Oostburg posted a season-best throw of 12.10 meters in the shot put, good for 17th.

Previous articleTennessee Department of Health Promotes “Healthy Communities, Healthy Babies”
Next articleFive Myths That Deter Homeownership
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online