APSU Track and Field finishes up at Commodore Challenge

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded the final day of the Commodore Challenge. The two-day meet was hosted by Vanderbilt at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.

“Overall we are trying to establish some consistency and being able to understand the importance of execution for two-day meets,” Austin Peay State University head coach Valerie Brown said. “We are talented but young with very few veterans. We are looking forward to working this week and coming back to Nashville to compete (in the Vanderbilt Invitational Jan. 20-21).”

The APSU Governors’ Alexis Arnett placed fifth in the 400 meter dash in 57.87 seconds, Saturday, while Sydney Hartoin was 14th in 59.70 seconds. Both were season bests. Kenisha Phillips finished seventh in the 60 meter dash in 7.57 seconds. Camaryn McClelland came in seventh in the triple jump with a mark of 11.53 meters. Karlijn Schouten finished eighth in the pole vault after clearing 3.70 meters.

Austin Peay State University’s 4×400 meter relay team of Arnett, Phillips, Kyra Wilder, and Lauren Lewis took fourth with a season-best time of 3:49.56.

The APSU Govs’ Sabrina Oostburg posted a season-best throw of 12.10 meters in the shot put, good for 17th.