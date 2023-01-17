Austin Peay State University’s Lexi Osowski-Anderson named to Extra Elite 100 College Softball Players rankings

Clarksville, TN – With the start of the college softball season under a month away, Extra Inning Softball announced its selections for The Extra Elite 100 College Softball Players rankings, Monday, with Austin Peay State University’s Lexi Osowski-Anderson being selected at number 99.

For Osowski-Anderson, a graduate third baseman from San Diego, California, this is not the first national honor she has picked up in her career, having been selected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Midwest Region First Team in 2022 and to the NFCA All-Central Region Third Team following the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

She was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team in 2022.

Last season, Osowski Anderson was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, and First Team selection, after batting .408, with 15 doubles and 13 home runs, while driving in 46 and scoring 42 runs. She also set the school record for slugging percentage in a season with a .777 mark.

Osowski-Anderson finished the 2022 season ranked in the NCAA Division I softball’s Top 50 in batting average (38th), slugging percentage (39th), on-base percentage (42nd) and total bases (43rd).

This is the first national preseason honor for an Austin Peay State University softball player since the 2019 season, when former APSU Govs’ standout, and current Team Canada pitcher, Morgan Rackel was selected to Softball America’s Top 100 Softball Players.