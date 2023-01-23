Hopkinsville Community College to hold Black History Month lecture with King Gerard-Marie Messina

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host the Black History Month lecture “Identity and Return to Africa: from Garveyism to African-Americanism” with guest speaker His Majesty Gerard-Marie Messina, King of the MBOG-Para community of the EKANG-Beti People of the Center Region in Cameroon, Central Africa.

The event will be held on Tuesday, February 7th from noon until 1:00pm in the Auditorium Building, Riley Lecture Hall.

Professor Gérard-Marie Messina is an Associate Professor of African Literature and Civilizations who teaches for the International Relations Institute of Cameroon, University of Yaoundé II in the Department of International Economics as well as the Pan African University-Institute of Governance in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Professor Messina serves as the Executive Director of the Laboratory of Political Semiology, Imaginary of Anthropology and History of Black Civilizations as well as the Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Transport in Cameroon, Central Africa.

The lecture is sponsored by Professor Anita M. Diop of the African Roots and Heritage Foundation along with Hopkinsville Community College History, Religion & Philosophy Club, and PHI Beta Lambda. The event is free of charge and open to all.

