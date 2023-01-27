APSU Women’s Tennis gets 6-1 win over Western Kentucky

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison earned her first-career coaching victory, as the Governors earned a 6-1 victory against Western Kentucky, Thursday, at the Warren County Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (1-1) jumped out to an early lead after securing its first doubles point of the early season.

Jana Leder and Melody Hefti earned their first victory together this spring with a 6-1 win on the No. 1 doubles line. After Western Kentucky (3-2) answered with a 6-2 win against APSU’s freshman pairing of Lucy Lascheck and Sophia Baranov on the No. 3 line, sophomores Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng clinched the doubles point for the APSU Govs with an extended, 7-6 (1) victory against WKU’s Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova.

Austin Peay State University earned five straight-set wins in singles play.

Hefti earned the second win of her freshman campaign with a 6-1, 6-0 win from the No. 3 court, while Barnov picked up her first win of the season with a 6-0, 6-0, double bagel victory against WKU’s Mariana Zegada on the No. 5 position.

After Leder earned her second singles win in as many matches, Torrealba secured the win for APSU after defeating Hernandez in back-to-back 6-2 sets.

With the win already in hand, the Hilltoppers earned their lone point of the afternoon with victory on the No. 6 court, followed by Cheng’s first singles win from the No. 4 position.

Results vs. Western Kentucky

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2*

Singles

Order of Finish: 3, 5, 2, 1*, 6, 4

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis prepares for a quick turnaround when it faces Belmont in a Friday 2:00pm match at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.