Nashville Zoo to hold Zoo Run Run on Saturday, February 18th

Nashville, TN – Experience a winter 5k adventure throughout the Nashville Zoo’s property at Zoo Run Run on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Put on your running shoes, bundle up, and gallop through the Zoo’s trails, including areas not normally available to the public.

On the day of the run, the Zoo will close early to the general public at 1:00pm. The Zoo will reopen at 2:00pm for the event kick-off and the race will begin at 3:00pm. Advance packet pick-up is available on February 16th and 17th from 12:00pm to 7:00pm at Nashville Zoo’s Croft Center.

Races

Choose to run or walk as a timed or untimed participant. The registration options include a timed run/walk for $45.00 and an untimed run/walk for $40.00. Please note pricing increases by $10.00 on February 11th and members save $5.00 per ticket through February 10th.

Every registrant receives a long-sleeve performance t-shirt, a race bib and post-race refreshments. Participants can come dressed to impress in an animal or Zoo-themed costume for a chance to win a “This is How we Zoo” Backstage Pass tour for four. First, second and third place will be awarded a medal in each timed finisher category, and first place winners will also receive four Zoo tickets.

Race Observer

Zoo Run Run has a new layout in 2023 and race observers will now have access to the Festival Field area inside the Zoo to watch the start/finish and enjoy free access to the zip line, carousel, and 4D theater throughout the race! Each person (ages 2+), including Zoo members, wishing to access the start/finish will need a $10.00 Race Observer ticket.

Support Trees for You & Me

Enter our fundraising contest by making a donation or creating a fundraiser to help the Zoo send funds to the tree-planting conservation program, Trees for You & Me. Trees for You and Me was created through a partnership between the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) and Polar Bears International (PBI) to plant trees in areas of the world that have been devastated by deforestation.

Planting trees is one of the few tools we have to minimize the impact of CO2 on the environment and reverse climate change. Share your registration with your family and friends and encourage them to donate in your name to be eligible to win an exclusive animal encounter prize as a thank you for going the extra mile.

For more information and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

