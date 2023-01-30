City of Clarksville prepared to mobilize Salt Trucks

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department began the work week Monday morning by getting salt trucks ready for multiple rounds of freezing rain and wintry precipitation that are included in the week’s weather forecast.

Of immediate concern is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS), which is in effect from Monday, January 30th at 9:00pm, until Tuesday, January 31st, at noon.

Freezing rain is expected during that Advisory period, with total ice accumulations ranging from one-hundredth, to around one-tenth of an inch. NWS says difficult travel conditions are possible in and around the Clarksville area, and could affect the Tuesday morning commute.

“We are all familiar with winter weather and our folks at the Street Department are ready,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “As always, give our trucks, plows, and police and fire department equipment a wide berth to do their jobs, and slow down to arrive safely.”

Beyond the initial Advisory period from NWS, the forecast currently includes another likely round of rain and freezing rain Tuesday afternoon, followed by a mix of wintry precipitation Tuesday evening, possibly extending into early Wednesday.

Working alongside the Street Department inside the Clarksville city limits, the Tennessee Department of Transportation clears state highways. Assuming the weather forecast proves accurate, City Streets Director Ihab Habib urges local motorists to avoid traveling about the city.

“I strongly recommend staying off the roads during this wintry weather. If you must drive, please use extreme caution with our fellow citizens and when traveling near our operators. Stay home and stay safe,” said Director Habib.