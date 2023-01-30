34.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 30, 2023
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville prepared to mobilize Salt Trucks
News

City of Clarksville prepared to mobilize Salt Trucks

Multiple rounds of wintry precipitation in week’s forecast

News Staff
By News Staff
A Clarksville Street Department truck, fitted with a salt box, is ready to roll if ice begins to hit area roads. A salt box ready to be placed on another truck hangs in the next bay at the Street Department equipment garage.
A Clarksville Street Department truck, fitted with a salt box, is ready to roll if ice begins to hit area roads. A salt box ready to be placed on another truck hangs in the next bay at the Street Department equipment garage.

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department began the work week Monday morning by getting salt trucks ready for multiple rounds of freezing rain and wintry precipitation that are included in the week’s weather forecast.

Of immediate concern is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS), which is in effect from Monday, January 30th at 9:00pm, until Tuesday, January 31st, at noon.

Freezing rain is expected during that Advisory period, with total ice accumulations ranging from one-hundredth, to around one-tenth of an inch. NWS says difficult travel conditions are possible in and around the Clarksville area, and could affect the Tuesday morning commute.

[470cneter]

“We are all familiar with winter weather and our folks at the Street Department are ready,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “As always, give our trucks, plows, and police and fire department equipment a wide berth to do their jobs, and slow down to arrive safely.”

Beyond the initial Advisory period from NWS, the forecast currently includes another likely round of rain and freezing rain Tuesday afternoon, followed by a mix of wintry precipitation Tuesday evening, possibly extending into early Wednesday.

Working alongside the Street Department inside the Clarksville city limits, the Tennessee Department of Transportation clears state highways. Assuming the weather forecast proves accurate, City Streets Director Ihab Habib urges local motorists to avoid traveling about the city.

“I strongly recommend staying off the roads during this wintry weather. If you must drive, please use extreme caution with our fellow citizens and when traveling near our operators. Stay home and stay safe,” said Director Habib.

Previous articleNashville Sounds 2023 Premium All-Inclusive Season Ticket Membership
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online