Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) assisted Clarksville Fire Rescue today, Friday, January 3rd, with a vehicle fire on Trenton Road near Eagles Bluff Drive.

There are no reports of any injuries, but Trenton Road is currently shut down between Timberdale Drive and Stillwood Drive. CPD is advising motorists to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.